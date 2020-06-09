Former Reagan Advisor Calls on Biden to Choose Condoleezza Rice as His Running Mate

2.4k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

A former economic advisor to President Ronald Reagan thinks Condoleezza Rice would be an ideal vice president for Joe Biden. Rice is the most novel suggestion yet.

Economics professor Laurence Kotlikoff argues in an op-ed in The Hill newspaper that Rice is the best choice for Biden. Rice was secretary of state under George W. Bush.

“[G]given the ongoing, enormous national protests of George Floyd’s horrific killing by a white policeman and his complicit associates, Biden should and most likely will choose a black running mate,” Kotlikoff writes.

He goes on to discuss possible choices within the Democratic Party and dismisses them. In particular, Kotlikoff focuses on Senator Kamala Harris and what he sees as her weaknesses.

“Yet, for all of her talents, experience and brilliance, Harris does not appeal to the public, even the Democratic part of the public. That is why she failed to make it far in the presidential primaries.”

“Harris seemed unable to provide new answers to our country’s deep problems or even clearly articulate what those problems are.”

Kotlikoff discusses his run for the presidency as a write-in candidate in 2012 and 2016 and then offers his opinion as an independent. This is despite having worked in a Republican administration.

“The best candidate is clearly Condoleezza Rice. As a black woman, she can help bring our country together,” he writes.

“She’s a Republican, but she’s no ideologue,” Kotlikoff says.

“Consequently, she will instantly appeal to independents across the nation. Her selection would constitute a unity ticket and deprive President Trump not only of most votes in the middle, but millions of votes on the right.”

Rice’s association with the Bush years and the War on Terror would likely make her an unpalatable choice for Democrats.

