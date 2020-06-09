Mitt Romney Refuses To Publicly Support Trump For Reelection

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) refused to publicly support Trump for reelection by telling reporters that he will keep his vote to himself.

ABC News reported, “Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, told reporters on Capitol Hill that “I’m not going to be describing who I’ll be voting for.” His open acknowledgment of hesitance in supporting Trump comes after former Trump defense secretary Gen. James Mattis and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski aired criticism of the president’s handling of ongoing protests against the police killings of black Americans.”

The lack of a Romney endorsement will further hurt Trump in Utah where he is holding a narrow three-point lead over Joe Biden. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) has also publicly expressed her struggle with supporting Trump for reelection.

In modern history, there has not been an incumbent president who had so many high profile elected members of his own party refuse to support him.

A Romney endorsement would have been a major help for Trump in Utah. The President is going to have to fight to beat Joe Biden in a reliably red state, and Mitt Romney has made it clear that he is not going to lift a finger to help Donald Trump.

