Poll: Majority of Americans Approve of Protests as Approval of Trump’s Response Continues to Fall

According to the latest Washington Post-Schar School poll, most Americans––a whopping 74 percent––approve of the protests that have erupted nationwide in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

Tellingly, 64 percent of those surveyed say they disapprove of President Donald Trump’s response to the demonstrations. The support for the protests transcends party lines, with 87 percent of Democrats, 76 percent of independents, and 53 percent of Republicans voicing their approval.

“The president is way on the wrong side of the growing national consensus that evidences a big shift in attitudes among whites, including Republicans,” said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School. “Even the GOP consensus is splintering.”

69 percent of those surveyed said Floyd’s killing represents a broader issue with law enforcement, indicating wide support for police reform. Only 29 percent called his killing an “isolated incident.”

“That finding marks a significant shift when compared with the reactions in 2014 to police killings of unarmed black men in Ferguson, Mo., and New York,” The Washington Post reported. “Six years ago, 43 percent described those deaths as indicative of broader problems in policing while 51 percent saw them as isolated incidents.”

The poll also asked Americans to look ahead to November’s general election, with 50 percent saying they prefer a president who can address the country’s racial divide. 37 percent said they prefer a president who can maintain “law and order,” which the president has used a catchphrase in posts from his Twitter account.