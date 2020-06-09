Trump’s Latest Conspiracy Theory: That the 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Buffalo Police Was Part of a “Set-Up”

Without any evidence, President Donald Trump claimed that an incident where a 75-year-old man was shoved by Buffalo, New York police officers during a protest over the death of George Floyd could be part of a “set up” by ANTIFA, an organization that doesn’t exist.

“Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment,” he wrote, tagging the conservative One America News Network (OANN).

He added: “I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?”

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

Officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe have pleaded not guilty in the incident amid national outrage after a video of them shoving 75-year-old Martin Gugino to the ground went viral on social media.

A Florida police union has courted significant controversy for pledging to rehire officers accused of misconduct, including the 57 Buffalo police officers who from the force’s emergency response team following the suspension of Torgalski and McCabe.