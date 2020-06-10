Trump Humiliates Himself By Believing Jim Jordan’s Lies About Democrats Defunding Police

Trump humiliated himself by believing Rep. Jim Jordan’s lies about Democrats not speaking out about defunding the police during a hearing.

Rep. Jordan said during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on policing practices, “They’re the officers who protect the Capitol, who protect us every single day. They’re the officers who rush into the Twin Towers on 9/11, they’re the officers in every one of our neighborhoods, in every one of our communities, every day, every night, every shift they work, they put their lives on the line to keep our community safe. Guess what Americans also get, guess what else they understand, they know it is pure insanity to defund the police and the fact that my Democrat colleagues won’t speak out against this crazy policy is just that frightening.”

Jordan was lying. Top Democrats including Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden have issued statements opposing defunding police.

Video of Jordan:

Jim Jordan flat out lies and claims that Democrats have not spoken out against defunding the police. Democrats like Speaker Pelosi and former VP Biden have come in favor of police reform and against defunding. pic.twitter.com/aQg5APX2HA — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 10, 2020

Since Trump gets all of his information from Fox News, and his own lies, he believed Jordan and tweeted:

Great statement to Congress by @Jim_Jordan concerning Defunding (not!) our great Police. This Radical Left agenda is not going to happen. Sleepy Joe Biden will be (already is) pulled all the way Left. Many, like Minneapolis, want to close their Police Departments. Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2020

Trump has been trying to turn Biden into some sort of radical leftist for over a year, and it hasn’t worked. Biden issued a statement advocating for police reform while opposing defunding the police.

Instead of trying to win over African-American voters by backing needed reforms, Trump and the Republican Party are doubling down on a “law and order” platform that an overwhelming majority oppose.

Trump showed his ignorance by believing Jim Jordan. The President not only humiliated himself but also lost more votes in November.

