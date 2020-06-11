Biden Says The Military Will Escort Trump from the White House If He Refuses to Leave Office

During an interview with Daily Show host Trevor Noah, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden voiced what many Americans say they fear: That President Donald Trump will not leave office quietly if he loses the November election.

“It’s my greatest concern, my single greatest concern. This president is going to try to steal this election,” said Biden. “This is a guy who said all mail-in ballots are fraudulent, voting by mail, while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in the primary.”

Should Trump refuse to honor the peaceful transition of power, Biden suggested that military members who’ve condemned the president would move to settle the matter themselves.

“I promise you, I’m absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch,” he said.

You can watch the clip of Biden’s appearance below.

ICYMI, Biden on The Daily Show last night: "My single greatest concern: This president's gonna try to steal this election." "I promise you I'm absolutely convinced [the military] will escort him from the White House with great dispatch." pic.twitter.com/e18h1k3OKc — The Recount (@therecount) June 11, 2020

President Trump has often argued that the election would be rigged against him. Concerns that he would not honor election results if he lost have dogged him since his days as a presidential candidate, when he told moderator Chris Wallace during a presidential debate that he would decline to commit to respecting election results if he lost.

“I will look at it at the time. I’m not looking at anything now, I’ll look at it at the time. What I’ve seen, what I’ve seen, is so bad. First of all, the media is so dishonest and so corrupt and the pile on is so amazing. The New York Times actually wrote an article about it, but they don’t even care. It is so dishonest, and they have poisoned the minds of the voters. But unfortunately for them, I think the voters are seeing through it. I think they’re going to see through it, we’ll find out on November 8th, but I think they’re going to see through it,” Trump said at the time.

“What I’m saying is that I will tell you at the time,” Trump answered after Wallace interjected. “I’ll keep you in suspense, okay?”