Joe Biden Is Currently Projected To Win 331 Electoral Votes

A new comprehensive model revealed that right now, former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win 331 Electoral Votes and become the next president.

G. Elliot Morris of The Economist tweeted the model:

Here's the electoral map as we start the year in earnest. The model thinks Joe Biden is favored to win about 331 electoral votes come November. pic.twitter.com/tSWt7sZEeY — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) June 11, 2020

Morris also explained why The Economist model is different from polls:

First, the forecasts uses presidential approval ratings and an index of 8 economic indicators to create an expected range of outcomes for November. This "prior" model tells us how well/poorly Trump should do based on the how his predecessors with similar numbers have performed. — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) June 11, 2020

Second, our model treats polls conservatively. Election-day polls (at the state level) have had a margin of error of about 5 points in elections going back to 2000. That's a bit wider than many forecasters assumed in 2016, possibly explaining why they got the election so "wrong." — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) June 11, 2020

Then it pushes the numbers from unadjusted polls back towards the trend lines in polls that are weighted for partisanship. This doesn't make so much a difference now, but come the conventions and debates our model will probably be much more stable than others. — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) June 11, 2020

The model shows that Biden is in the best of any candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992 to defeat an incumbent president. That doesn’t mean that Biden to waltz to victory. There is an eternity between now and November.

However, the economy is not going to improve as quickly as Trump wanted, and the coronavirus is resurging around the country.

When the social unrest surrounding the protests, and the overwhelming public support for the protesters, and in opposition to Trump’s position, and the result is a dire political roadmap to reelection for Trump.

The landscape could change before November, but one suspects that a vast majority of the country has their minds made up already.

Thoughts are not actions, so the challenge for Democrats is to turn the desire to kick Trump out into votes in November.

