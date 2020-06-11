Posted on by Jason Easley

Joe Biden Is Currently Projected To Win 331 Electoral Votes

A new comprehensive model revealed that right now, former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win 331 Electoral Votes and become the next president.

G. Elliot Morris of The Economist tweeted the model:

Morris also explained why The Economist model is different from polls:

The model shows that Biden is in the best of any candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992 to defeat an incumbent president. That doesn’t mean that Biden to waltz to victory. There is an eternity between now and November.

However, the economy is not going to improve as quickly as Trump wanted, and the coronavirus is resurging around the country.

When the social unrest surrounding the protests, and the overwhelming public support for the protesters, and in opposition to Trump’s position, and the result is a dire political roadmap to reelection for Trump.

The landscape could change before November, but one suspects that a vast majority of the country has their minds made up already.

Thoughts are not actions, so the challenge for Democrats is to turn the desire to kick Trump out into votes in November.

