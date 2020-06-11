Ex-GOP Chair Tells MAGA Base That Trump Isn’t Worth Their Lives: ‘Just Stay Home’ From Rallies

Former RNC chair Michael Steele had trouble containing his laughter on Thursday after the news broke that Donald Trump is forcing his supporters to sign a waiver before attending his Tulsa rally next week.

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” the virus-related disclaimer reads.

It continues, “By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.”

During an interview on MSNBC, Steele hinted that Trump isn’t worth the risk and urged his supporters to “just stay home” from the rally.

“It is the craziest thing in the world. So ya’ll come, but sign this disclosure that says that if you get COVID-19 coming out to cheer me on, we’re not responsible,” the former RNC chair said. “Stop it. Just stay home, people. Stay home.”

Video:

Former RNC chair @MichaelSteele has trouble containing his laughter over the waiver Trump supporters have to sign to attend his upcoming rally. #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/srxuWXsjUn — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) June 11, 2020

Trump would rather risk lives and hold rallies than admit the virus is still a real threat

The warning label attached to Trump’s upcoming campaign rally stands in stark contrast to what the president has been saying publicly as he urges all states to reopen as quickly as possible.

Trump recently said that the virus has been beaten down to nothing but “ashes” and “embers,” but the facts – as usual – paint a different picture.

As Forbes points out, coronavirus cases are on the rise in nearly half of the country, with some states, like Arizona and Texas, seeing record-breaking hospitalizations.

Overall, more than 2 million Americans have been infected with the virus and over 116,000 have died. Those numbers will continue to rise in the weeks and months ahead as more Americans resume their pre-COVID lifestyles.

If Donald Trump truly thought the virus was no longer a big deal, he wouldn’t be forcing his supporters to sign a waiver to protect himself from being sued.

But this president would rather risk lives and hold rallies than admit COVID-19 is still a real threat to the American people.

