Lindsey Graham To Subpoena Obama Officials In Bogus Russia Probe

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was granted sweeping subpoena power by Republicans to subpoena former Obama officials in his bogus Russia probe.

Axios reported:

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 12-10 along party lines Thursday to allow its chair, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), to subpoena former Obama administration officials as part of the GOP-led probe into the origins of the 2016 Russia investigation.

Graham now has sweeping authority to subpoena documents and more than 50 individuals related to the Russia investigation, including former FBI director James Comey, former CIA director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

Republicans were outraged after Graham’s Senate Judiciary Committee got no mainstream attention for their dog and pony show hearing with Rod Rosenstein.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee argued that this investigation is unnecessary because the matter has already been investigated multiple times and it was found that there was no plot to get Trump in Russia investigation.

Lindsey Graham is trying to do Trump’s dirty work by attempting to invalidate the Russia investigate and find some dirt on Joe Biden.

In the midst of a pandemic, economic collapse, and sustained social protest that hasn’t been seen at this level in the United States in decades, no one cares outside of the guy in the Oval Office about Graham’s “investigation.”

Republicans are scared, desperate, and pulling out all of the stops to save the Trump presidency.

