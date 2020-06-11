“Multiple” White House Aides Have Reportedly Turned Off Notifications for Trump’s Tweets

A number of White House aides don’t want to see the President’s tweets, according to a new report from ABC News. This is despite the fact that Twitter is his preferred medium.

Donald Trump sends several tweets almost every day and frequently breaks his own record for tweets and retweets. But according to the ABC News story, many of his aides see this as a problem.

Speaking anonymously, some of the President’s advisors said his the administration’s policies are “often overshadowed by controversial statements coming from the president’s Twitter account.”

They cited a recent tweet attacking 75-year-old peace activist Martin Gugino.

“Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur,” Trump claimed.

“I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?”

Tweets like that one have apparently led White House aids to turn off notifications for the President’s account, meaning they will no longer receive his tweets as they happen.

“Multiple aides said they have now even opted to turn off notifications,” ABC News claims.

“What’s the point?” one of Trump’s advisors reportedly said.

Trump made have made the case for turning off notifications again on Thursday, when he tweeted praising the “S.S.” and was widely mocked.

