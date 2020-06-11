Trump Tells Supporters They Can’t Sue Him If They Get Coronavirus At His Rally

The Trump campaign is making his supporters agree that they will be responsible if they get coronavirus at one of his rallies.

This is the warning that Trump supporters have to acknowledge and agree to before they can sign up to attend his rally:

The Trump campaign just sent out the announcement of its June 19 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma—the first rally since the pandemic began. The general admission site includes this warning: pic.twitter.com/Wo9NgnRLUj — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) June 11, 2020

Trump is trying to pretend like the pandemic is in the past, but he is assuming no legal liability for potentially making thousands of his supporters sick by not following CDC guidelines on masks and social distancing.

Donald Trump will be a safe distance from the unwashed masses of his supporters who he loves to be adored by, but wouldn’t be caught dead touching.

It is unclear whether this sort of warning is legally binding, or will hold up in court, but Trump is trying it because he is afraid of getting sued for making people sick.

Rachel Maddow is fond of reminding people to watch what Trump does, not what he says.

It is not safe to go to a political rally, and Donald Trump is acknowledging the riskiness of his behavior by trying to avoid any legal liability for the coronavirus outbreaks that his rallies are likely to cause.

