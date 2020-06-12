Cuomo Affirms Support for Transgender People After Trump Administration Rolls Back Protection

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo affirmed his state’s support for the transgender community after President Donald Trump’s administration announced it would roll back anti-discrimination rules protecting transgender individuals seeking healthcare. The Trump administration’s announcement came on the fourth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting, the deadliest act of terror against LGBTQ people in American history.

“The Trump administration’s final rule rolling back healthcare nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people is repugnant. That this action was taken on the anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting – an act of domestic terror targeting the LGBTQ community – and amid a global pandemic is grotesque,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“While the Trump administration limits healthcare for marginalized communities, in New York we have expanded coverage and enshrined the critical protections from the Affordable Care Act into state law. In New York State, discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation is illegal – period,” he continued. “During a time of so much violence against the transgender community in particular, my message to them is simple: We have your back, your healthcare will not be jeopardized because of this rule, and we will not stop fighting to ensure equal protections for every New Yorker.”

In response to the Trump administration’s announcement, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) intends to sue on the grounds that the rule change “against sex stereotyping and gender identity exceeds the administration’s authority to define sex discrimination under the ACA and grossly undermines the law’s primary goal of eliminating barriers and broadly expanding access to healthcare and health education programs,” according to its release, which also notes that fear of discrimination is a major reason why LGBTQ individuals don’t seek healthcare.”