Trump Attacks Abraham Lincoln For Freeing The Slaves

Trump claimed that he had done more for African-Americans than any other president. He then criticized the end result of Lincoln’s presidency.

Trump said, “I think I’ve done more for the black community than any other president, and let’s take a pass on Abraham Lincoln because he did good although it’s always questionable, you know, in other words, the end result.”

Video:

Trump, who has repeatedly defended the Confederacy, says he's done more for black community than any president with possible exception of Abraham Lincoln but then adds of Lincoln: "He did good although it's always questionable, you know, in other words, the end result." #wut pic.twitter.com/nIuu6fRAM2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 12, 2020

The end result of Lincoln’s presidency in the context of a discussion on African-Americans is that he freed the slaves. Trump has spent the week defending the Confederacy and ended it by appearing to oppose the ending of slavery.

Someone needs to tell Trump that going full Jefferson Davis isn’t going to win any more Electoral College votes. Trump is going to win the South, but he is hoping that his racist bullhorn causes the white supremacist movement to get to the polls and power him to victory over Joe Biden in November.

The Lincoln was a good president except for ending slavery message isn’t likely to play well in 2020.

