Trump: Democrats Think It’s Wonderful That “Terrorists Burn and Pillage Our Cities”

Donald Trump lashed out at Democrats on Friday while attacking peaceful protesters in Seattle. The President also took aim at the Democratic mayor of the city.

Peaceful protesters have set up a “police-free zone” in six blocks of Seattle. Trump and other conservatives have reacted with fury, even suggesting these people are traitors.

“Seattle Mayor says, about the anarchists takeover of her city, ‘it is a Summer of Love,'” Trump tweeted.

Seattle Mayor says, about the anarchists takeover of her city, “it is a Summer of Love”. These Liberal Dems don’t have a clue. The terrorists burn and pillage our cities, and they think it is just wonderful, even the death. Must end this Seattle takeover now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2020

“These Liberal Dems don’t have a clue. The terrorists burn and pillage our cities, and they think it is just wonderful, even the death.”

“Must end this Seattle takeover now!”

Trump’s claims are hyperbolic at best. The protesters are peaceful and recent claims that they were extorting business have proven to be false. Nonetheless, they’ve become the subject of conservative scorn.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan likely angered the President by saying his idea of sending the military into her city would be illegal. Durkan is a first-term Democrat.

“It is unconstitutional and illegal to send the military into Seattle,” Durkan said.

“There is no imminent threat of an invasion of Seattle.”

While there has been some vandalism and violence, protests surrounding the death of George Floyd have been overwhelmingly peaceful, with the exception of assaults by police.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter