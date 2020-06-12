Trump Moves To Take Away Obamacare Transgender Protections

The Trump administration has released a rule that would roll back protections for transgendered persons in the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

The Wall Street Journal reported:

The Trump administration on Friday released a rule that would roll back Obama-era protections for transgender patients under the Affordable Care Act, despite a last-minute push by Democrats and health groups to block a change they say will curtail health-care access during the pandemic.

The action will end a policy that expanded an anti-discrimination provision in the ACA to cover bias against people who identify with a gender other than the one listed on their birth certificate.

The rule is an obvious pander to the anti-trans voters in Trump’s base. It also tickles Trump’s fetish for trying to dismantle Barack Obama’s legacy and the Affordable Care Act.

It is predictable by now that at each fork in the policy road, Trump and his administration choose the policy that appeals to his base and turns off the majority of voters. Team Trump is tossing softballs to Joe Biden. As if the Democrat didn’t have enough to run against Trump on already, the former vice president can campaign on restoring the Affordable Care Act’s protections for trans patients.

