Melania Trump Blocked Ivanka’s Attempt to Rename First Lady’s Office the “First Family Office”

Ivanka Trump tried to get the First Lady’s Office renamed during the early days of her father’s presidency. According to a new book, Donald Trump’s eldest daughter made an early power play.

The President’s daughter wanted the First Lady’s Office renamed the “First Family Office” and pushed for the change in 2017. Trump had just become president.

At the time, First Lady Melania Trump was still living in New York with her son Barron and Ivanka was enjoying the perks of the East Wing – the part of the White House reserved for the First Lady.

In The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump, author Mary Jordan claims the First Lady delayed moving to Washington, D.C. as leverage to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement.

It was during this period that the President’s daughter tried to gain greater influence. One power move involved trying to rename her stepmother’s office to reflect the Trump family’s role.

Melania Trump blocked the attempt and once she arrived in the White House, she took steps to prevent Ivanka making similar moves.

“With Melania away, Ivanka used the private theater, with its plush red seats, and enjoyed other White House perks,” Jordan writes in Washington Post.

“Some said she treated the private residence as if it were her own home. Melania did not like it. When she and Barron finally moved in, she put an end to the ‘revolving door’ by enforcing firm boundaries.”

The administration has denied there is any truth in these claims.

