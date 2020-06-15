US National Pride Plunges To Record Low Under Trump

U.S. national pride has plunged to an all-time low as only 42% of Gallup Poll respondents said that they are proud to be an American.

According to Gallup:

Although a majority of adults in the U.S. still say they are “extremely proud” (42%) or “very proud” (21%) to be American, both readings are the lowest they have been since Gallup’s initial measurement in 2001. At the same time, 15% of Americans say they are “moderately proud,” 12% “only a little proud” and 9% “not at all proud.”

….

Since 2016, extreme pride is down among all major subgroups. And this measure of national pride is at its lowest among several demographic subgroups that have been consistently less likely to express extreme pride over the years. These groups, which are typically Democratic-leaning, include young adults aged 18-29, women, college graduates and nonwhites. Notably, extreme pride among whites has fallen below 50% for the first time and nonwhites’ is 24%.

Trump promised to make America great again, but instead, he has destroyed our national pride as a president who the flag as a prop in his political sideshow is no substitute for a real leader who makes people proud of their country.

The problem with having a president who has shown himself incapable of providing empathy, inspiration, and hope is that national morale will plummet under the relentless division and negativity of Trump.

Americans don’t feel good about their country with Trump as president, and such a feeling could be viewed as circumstantial evidence that his presidency could be coming to an end.

