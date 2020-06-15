Trump Claims Media Is “Trying to Covid Shame Us on Our Big Rallies”

Donald Trump has lashed out at the media amid concerns that his political rallies could contribute to the spread of Covid-19. The President took to Twitter to defend his campaign events.

“The Far Left Fake News Media, which had no Covid problem with the Rioters & Looters destroying Democrat run cities, is trying to Covid Shame us on our big Rallies,” Trump wrote.

The Far Left Fake News Media, which had no Covid problem with the Rioters & Looters destroying Democrat run cities, is trying to Covid Shame us on our big Rallies. Won’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2020

“Won’t work!”

Trump’s attack on the media and the protesters came shortly after he touted the large number of people who want to attend his upcoming rally in Tulsa.

“Almost One Million people request tickets for the Saturday Night Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma!” he tweeted.

This is despite the fact that the venue only holds around 20,000 people and serious questions have already been raised about the numbers his campaign has been bragging about.

The President went on to falsely claim that U.S. testing for Coronavirus is the best in the world.

“Our testing is so much bigger and more advanced than any other country (we have done a great job on this!) that it shows more cases,” Trump said.

“Without testing, or weak testing, we would be showing almost no cases. Testing is a double edged sword – Makes us look bad, but good to have!!!”

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter