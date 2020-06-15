Trump Tells America To Make The Virus Go Away By Not Testing

Trump told reporters at a White House event that the country could make the coronavirus case numbers go down if it stopped testing.

Via: The Independent, Trump said:



Donald Trump is blaming an uptick in coronavirus cases and hospitalisations solely on an increase in testing rather than his push for governors to reopen their states even as the sometimes-deadly disease continues to spread.

“If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any.”

With one quote, Trump summed up his entire strategy for handling the pandemic. He is going to pretend like it is gone and doesn’t exist.

Trump thinks that he can con America into thinking that the coronavirus is gone by not testing. This is the ultimate out of sight, out of mind mentality, and it is political strategy as envisioned by a toddler who believes when they put their hands over their eyes, they disappear.

There has never been a strategy from this White House for handling the pandemic. The gameplan has always been to reopen the economy as quickly as possible and hope that the American people get used to daily death tolls in the hundreds and thousands.

Trump’s dumb plan is going to do nothing but kill and sicken more Americans.