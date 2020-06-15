Trump’s Niece to Publish Book, Claims She Was NYT Source on Info Related to His Tax Returns

Mary Trump, the niece of President Donald Trump, will publish an upcoming book detailing “harrowing and salacious stories” about him, according to a report in The Daily Beast. What’s more: She claims she was the New York Times‘ primary source for the newspaper’s coverage of his finances and provided its reporters with confidential information related to his tax returns, which thus far have eluded public view.

A spokeswoman for The Times declined to comment and the White House has not commented on the report. Mary Trump’s book, Too Much and Never Enough, will be released on August 11, just a few weeks before the president formally accepts the GOP’s nomination for a second term.

There have been plenty of books written about the Trump presidency, but Mary Trump’s book would mark the first a time a sitting president will have to contend with a tell-all from a member of his own family.

Times journalists David Barstow, Susanne Craig, and Russ Buettner received the Pulitzer Prize for their investigation into the Trump family’s finances.

“President Trump participated in dubious tax schemes during the 1990s, including instances of outright fraud, that greatly increased the fortune he received from his parents,” their report said, noting that he “received the equivalent today of at least $413 million from his father’s real estate empire” and that much of that money ended up in his pockets because he helped his parents commit tax evasion and fraud through a variety of different schemes involving sham corporations and real estate transactions.”