Two Whistleblowers Come Forward And Will Testify Against William Barr

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) announced that two whistleblowers would be testifying against William Barr.

Nadler’s office announced in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) issued two subpoenas for testimony from two Department of Justice whistleblowers. These individuals—John W. Elias and Aaron S.J. Zelinsky—are prepared to describe the unprecedented politicization of the Department under President Trump and Attorney General William Barr. Mr. Elias and Mr. Zelinsky will be joined by former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer in a hearing before the Committee on June 24, 2020.”

Chairman Nadler said:

The Attorney General—who cites his busy schedule as a basis for refusing to appear before the House Judiciary Committee but has made time for multiple television interviews—may have abdicated his responsibility to Congress, but the brave men and women of our civil service have not. The Committee welcomes the testimony of current and former Department officials who will speak to the lasting damage the President and the Attorney General have inflicted on the Department of Justice.

Two of the witnesses scheduled to testify, Aaron Zelinsky and John Elias, are dedicated public servants currently employed by the Department. Mr. Zelinsky can speak to the Department’s handling of the sentencing of Roger Stone and Mr. Elias can speak to improperly motivated activity by the Antitrust Division.

Barr has been acting as Trump’s personal lawyer since he became Attorney General. Barr has interfered in the Roger Stone case, dropped the prosecution of Mike Flynn even after Flynn confessed twice to lying to the FBI, and personally taken over overseeing, and shutting down, any federal investigations that involve Donald Trump, his family, or his businesses.

William Barr is the most corrupt attorney general in modern American history, and in a little more than a week, whistleblowers are going to detail his impeachable offenses.

