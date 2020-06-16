GOP Group Rains Hell On Trump In Devastating New Ad Focused On His Declining Health

The anti-Trump GOP group, Lincoln Project, released a blistering new ad on Tuesday highlighting the president’s declining health.

The 45-second video – which already has more than one million views on Twitter – zeroed in on Donald Trump’s unsteady walk down a ramp at West Point over the weekend, as well as his inability to hold a glass of water with one hand.

The ad was shared first with Fox News – a fact that will only further anger the thin-skinned president – and declares Trump too “shaky” and “weak” to lead.

“Something’s wrong with Donald Trump,” the ad’s narrator says. “Why do so many reporters who cover the White House pretend they can’t see Trump’s decline?

The full spot via the Lincoln Project’s Twitter account:

Why did Trump have a secretive, midnight run to Walter Reed Medical Center? It’s time we talk about it. #TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/c8g97n61s5 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 16, 2020

Transcript:

Something’s wrong with Donald Trump. He’s shaky, weak, trouble speaking, trouble walking. So why aren’t we talking about this? And why isn’t the press covering Trump’s secretive midnight run to Walter Reed Medical Center? Why do so many reporters who cover the White House pretend they can’t see Trump’s decline? The most powerful office in the world needs more than a weak, unfit, shaky president. Trump doesn’t have the strength to lead nor the character to admit it. We’re not doctors, but we’re not blind. It’s time we talk about this. Trump is not well.

Trump has been baselessly attacking Biden’s health while covering up his own

The president, his family and supporters have spent months baselessly attacking Joe Biden’s health, even though the former vice president has released detailed medical records from a real doctor – imagine that – declaring Biden fit to serve as commander-in chief.

The only information about Trump’s health that has been publicly disclosed is a fake letter released during his initial campaign and some questionable physical results revealed throughout his time in the White House.

The administration has given no explanation for Trump’s slurred his speech, inability to lift a cup of water, or his most recent unsteadiness while exiting the stage at West Point – to say nothing of Trump’s sudden trip to Walter Reed last year.

The American people deserve to know whether their president is fit to lead, especially when Donald Trump has made it so clear that he is not.

