Nancy Pelosi Shreds Trump For Holding Another Empty Photo Op While Americans Die

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) slammed Donald Trump on Tuesday for holding another empty photo op in the White House Rose Garden instead of actually taking meaningful actions to address police brutality and systemic racism.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, Pelosi said, “What the president had today was a photo op.”

“This is a time of reckoning to say we’re going to make a change that is real, not cosmetic, not perfunctory, not a photo op, but legislation that is real,” she added.

Pelosi also didn’t hold back on Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), saying that he has earned his “grim reaper” nickname by refusing to pass legislation that could prevent the needless death of unarmed African Americans.

“You call yourself the grim reaper,” Pelosi said to McConnell. “How aptly named you are when you see how many people have died.”

Pelosi said:

I think what the president had today was a photo op. And he did say Congress should act. The leader of the Senate who was there — the Republican leader of the Senate said the House bill is going nowhere. We’ll have none of that. You heard Senator Booker’s response to all of that. What we are proposing is something that is proposed by the Congressional Black Caucus, in the hopper for a number of years, worked on for a long time, understanding the nature of the problem. And you know what? The American people understand it, too. And so here we have a place where we can work together. We’ve had our chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Karen Bass, we’re so proud of her, having conversation and communication with the Fraternal Order of Police, respecting any suggestions that they may have. So this isn’t about drawing red lines in the sand. It’s about making a big difference, taking a giant step forward and saying to the leader in the Senate, you call yourself the grim reaper. How aptly named you are when you see how many people have died. How many people have died. How much lack of confidence there is and whether there is racial — systemic racism in our country, and clearly, there is. We have an opportunity for America. This is a time of reckoning to say we’re going to make a change that is real, not cosmetic, not perfunctory, not a photo op, but legislation that is real.

Donald Trump is the photo op president

There is no a single issue, foreign or domestic, that Donald Trump truly grasps. Having substantive policy discussions just isn’t an option for the most unqualified, inept and ignorant president this country has ever seen.

What he does understand, though, is reality television. He knows how to throw together a photo op, even if it takes a little tear gas to make it happen.

These types of stunts may have made for good TV back when he was just a candidate, or even through much of his first three years in the White House, but it won’t cut it for a country that has fallen into chaos in recent months.

At a time of multiple crises, from a pandemic to an economic collapse to a public outcry over systemic racism, Donald Trump is only capable of offering the American people hollow photo ops instead of meaningful solutions.

