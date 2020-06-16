Obama to Hold Fundraiser for Biden in “The Most Important Election in Our Lifetimes”

Barack Obama will hold a fundraiser for Joe Biden next week following his endorsement of his former vice president. The online event will aim to raise more than $1 million.

The former president will lead the online event aimed at raising small dollar donations from tens of thousands of donors, according to an invitation seen by Axios.

The campaign hopes to out raise a recent online fundraiser hosted by former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. That event brought in more than $1 million from around 36,000 donors.

Obama will ask donors to give ” any amount you can” to help fight “the most important election of our lifetimes”

The former president has asked that “Americans of all backgrounds and political stripes to join together” for the fundraiser and, presumably, the campaign.

Though the invitation did not address the recent protests about the death of George Floyd directly, it does hint that Obama could raise the matter during the event.

A vote for Biden would mean that “[A]l of us are equal and each of us should have the chance to make of our lives what we will,” Obama said.

Biden has enjoyed strong fundraising numbers so far. His combined total with the Democratic National Committee for May was $81 million – the most they’ve raised in one month so far.

