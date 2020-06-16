Trump Sues To Try To Block John Bolton From Publishing His Book

1k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Trump is so afraid of the contents of John Bolton’s book that he had the DOJ sue his own former staffer to block its publication.

Via The Washington Post:

The civil suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, accuses Bolton of breach of contract by violating his nondiclosure agreement.

The legal action was necessary, the complaint says, in order “to prevent Defendant John R. Bolton, a former National Security Advisor, from compromising national security by publishing a book containing classified information—in clear breach of agreements he signed as a condition of his employment and as a condition of gaining access to highly classified information and in clear breach of the trust placed within him by the United States Government.”

The DOJ (Trump) wants all copies of the book seized by the publisher and disposed of.

The odds of this lawsuit going anywhere are slim to none. The suit should be about as effective as Trump many other lawsuits and court gambits that have failed spectacularly. Bolton’s book is in newsrooms all over the country, so good luck in trying to put the toothpaste back into the tube.

What did Trump do or say in front of Bolton that he is so afraid of the nation finding out about? Bolton has already said that the Ukraine scandal was not the only incident of its kind. Trump behaved in the same way with numerous countries.

One look at Trump’s current standing in the polls suggests that Bolton’s book couldn’t possibly drive him any lower than he has already fallen.

All this lawsuit did was make Bolton even more money, as Trump has once again elevated material that is damaging to himself.