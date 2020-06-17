Biden’s National Lead Increases to 13 Percent as Trump’s Approval Rating Falters

According to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s national lead over President Donald Trump has increased to 13 percent.

48 percent of respondents said that they would vote for Biden, according to the poll. Those who would vote for Trump comprised 35 percent of the poll’s respondents. The poll also indicates that Republicans’ net approval of Trump is down 13 points from March to June.

The poll shows that Americans are increasingly critical of the president’s job performance amid his response to the coronavirus pandemic, the largest economic crisis since the Great Depression, and the protests against racial injustice that have ensued since George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed in police custody. 57 percent of the poll’s respondents said they disapproved of his performance in office; 35 percent said they approved.

On the coronavirus:

55 percent said they disapproved of the president’s response.

40 percent said they approved of his response, which Reuters notes is “the lowest net approval for the president on the subject since Reuters/Ipsos started tracking the question in early March.”

On the economy:

43 percent said they thought Trump “would be a better steward of the economy than Biden.”

38 percent said Biden would be a better choice than Trump in this regard.

The poll comes as Biden’s lead continues to grow in specific battleground states, leading Trump between two and eight points, including Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona.