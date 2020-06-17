Trump Ordered The National Guard To Protect His DC Hotel During Protest

Trump deployed the National Guard to protect his hotel, not national monuments during the protests in Washington, DC.

Via CREW:

During recent protests against the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers Floyd, Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to guard his DC Hotel, but not nearby national monuments, raises concerns that Trump is once again grossly abusing his presidential power to benefit his personal business.

….

Amidst the backdrop of Trump’s violent response to the protests, from his deployment of the Park Police, Secret Service, and ICE and CBP officers to their use of pepper balls and tear gas against protesters, the president also appears to be privileging his own business with the protection of the National Guard. The public deserves to know the extent that Trump’s personal interests are improperly affecting the use of taxpayer resources and dollars.

Deploying the National Guard to protect his hotel while not protecting national monuments that are also located nearby is a clear abuse of power. Trump is prioritizing himself over the needs of the nation. According to John Bolton, the President exhibited the same behavior while he was talking to China and asking them for help in the 2020 election.

Joe Biden is correct. Trump is not a president who cares about the American people, or who puts them first. As he hid in the White House bunker, Trump was only worried about himself and protecting his hotel.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook