Nancy Pelosi Sends Trump Over The Edge By Calling His Rally An Ego Trip To Tulsa

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is sure to set Trump off as she referred to his upcoming rally as his ego trip to Tulsa.

Transcript of Speaker Pelosi on CNN:

Speaker Pelosi: And that is the memo that this – Capitol Physician put out yesterday to say: In those meetings, Members must wear a mask. It went pretty well today. Because this is about stopping the spread of the virus. It’s also not only to protect yourself, it’s to protect others and people are very – Members are very concerned. I’ve heard from many Members who say, ‘How can I go into that room where other people are not wearing a mask and then go home to my home where my children are or my parents are, and have a risk to them because somebody didn’t want to wear a mask?’ I think it’s going well here.

What I am concerned about is the attitude of the President and the Vice President of the United States. For the President to have this ego trip that he wants to take to Tulsa, to have a mass rally of people coming together endangering their own health and the people that they go home to. For the Vice President of the United States to talk about – to go visiting places without a mask is a bad example to the public.

Video:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “For the President to have this ego trip that he wants to take to Tulsa… For the vice president of the United States to go visiting places without a mask, is a bad example to the public.” https://t.co/AcORkbglMR pic.twitter.com/T7k7eaBSnv — CNN (@CNN) June 17, 2020

Public health officials in Tulsa are angry that Trump is refusing to cancel his rally or move it to a larger and safer location.

Speaker Pelosi is correct. There is no reason for Trump and Pence to be violating public health guidelines so that the President can hold a feel-good rally and get his ego boosted by a crowd of his soon to be coronavirus infected supporters.

Trump isn’t just modeling bad behavior. He is encouraging it, and his administration is the main reason why there sign that the US will have the pandemic under control anytime soon.