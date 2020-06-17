Texas Governor Criticized for Lecturing Young People about Covid-19 after He Prevented Virus Safety Measures

Critics have rounded on Texas Governor Greg Abbott for singling out young people as Coronavirus cases in the state rise. Abbott scolded the under-30s for not taking the virus seriously.

“We are beginning to see for the month of June an increase in the number of people testing positive who are in the age group the 20s, meaning between the age of 20 and 29,” the Republican said.

“People of that age group, they’re not following these appropriate, best health safety practices.”

“They are not wearing face masks, they’re not sanitizing their hands, they’re not maintaining social distancing,” Abbott said.

“And as a result, they are contracting COVID-19 at a record pace in the state of Texas.”

Abbott’s critics were quick to point out that he made it harder for cities to introduce more stringent Coronavirus safety measures. He even barred them from requiring face coverings.

Former San Antonio mayor and HUD secretary Julián Castro was particularly critical.

“Greg Abbott believes in ‘individual responsibility’ for everyone except when it’s his turn to take some,” Castro tweeted.

“You opened up bars too early, blocked cities from requiring face masks, and failed to put enough testing and contact tracing in place. Poor leadership.”

“Greg Abbott allowed restaurants to increase to 75% of capacity and Austin – despite rising cases – can’t go against any of his orders. But yes, it’s the fault of the youths,” said ProPublica’s Jessica Huseman, herself a Texan.

