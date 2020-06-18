Biden Says Trump “Sold Out the American People” If Bolton’s Accusations Are True

Joe Biden has accused Donald Trump of violating his oath of office and engaging in “morally repugnant” behavior. The Democratic presidential candidate was responding to John Bolton’s new book.

The former National Security Advisor’s book alleges that the President was “pleading” with Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win the 2020 election.

Former Vice President Biden said that if Bolton’s claims were true, Trump had sold out the country.

If John Bolton's accounts are true, it’s not only morally repugnant, it’s a violation of Donald Trump’s sacred duty to the American people to protect America’s interests and defend our values. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 17, 2020

“If John Bolton’s accounts are true it’s not only morally repugnant, it’s a violation of Donald Trump’s sacred duty to the American people to protect America’s interests and defend our values,” Biden tweeted.

“Today, we learned from John Bolton, the President’s former national security advisor, that President Trump sold out the American people to protect his political future,” Biden later elaborated in a statement.

“He reportedly directly asked Xi Jinping, China’s leader, to help him get re-elected.”

“Trump was willing to trade away our most cherished democratic values for the empty promise of a flimsy trade deal that bailed him out of his disastrous tariff war that did so much damage to our farmers, manufacturers, and consumers.”

“He wanted to have a trade deal with China as a talking point for his re-election campaign,” Biden said.

“In exchange, he condoned interning more than one million Uighurs in concentration camps.”

Trump has strenuously denied Bolton’s allegations, claiming he’s a “wacko” and the book is “lies.”

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter