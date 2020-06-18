Facebook Removes Trump Campaign Ad For Hate Speech

Facebook has removed a Trump campaign ad because it violated their policy against ads that contain organized hate.

CNN reported:

Facebook on Thursday said it had take action against ads run by President Trump’s re-election campaign for breaching its policies on hate. The ads, which attacked what the Trump campaign described as “Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups,” featured an upside-down triangle.

The Anti-Defamation League said Thursday the triangle “is practically identical to that used by the Nazi regime to classify political prisoners in concentration camps.”

“We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate. Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol,” Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesperson, told CNN Business.

The Trump campaign blamed Antifa by claiming that the symbol in their ad was used by the imaginary non-existent organization, but in case you were wondering how far Trump had to go before Facebook turned down Trump’s money, the answer is Nazis.

From begging the media to cover Joe Biden and smear him to running ads featuring Nazi symbols, Trump’s campaign is growing more desperate by the day.

Nothing they are trying is working. The 2016 playbook is failing.

Trump has no message to run on, so he is increasingly gambling on hate.