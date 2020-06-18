Poll: Younger Voters Prefer Biden by Considerable Margin

According to the latest poll conducted by Quinnipiac University, which surveyed 1,332 registered voters from June 11 to 15, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden holds a considerable lead over President Donald Trump among younger voters.

Among respondents between the ages of 18 and 34:

58 percent said they would vote for Biden if the presidential election were held today.

Just 31 percent said they would vote for Trump if the presidential election were held today.

Quinnipiac’s poll also found that Biden leads Trump nationally, with 49 percent saying they would vote for Biden. 41 percent said they would vote for the incumbent president.

Unsurprisingly, the poll found that Trump enjoys wider support among older age groups. For example, among prospective voters between ages 35 and 49, 45 percent said they would vote for Biden. 42 percent said they would vote for Trump. Trump’s most faithful supporters are respondents between ages 50 and 64. Among this group, 47 percent said they would vote for Trump while 45 percent said they would support Biden.

According to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll released earlier this week, Biden’s national lead over Trump has increased to 13 percent.

48 percent of respondents said that they would vote for Biden, according to the poll. Those who would vote for Trump comprised 35 percent of the poll’s respondents. The poll also indicates that Republicans’ net approval of Trump is down 13 points from March to June.

The poll shows that Americans are increasingly critical of the president’s job performance amid his response to the coronavirus pandemic, the largest economic crisis since the Great Depression, and the protests against racial injustice that have ensued since George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed in police custody. 57 percent of the poll’s respondents said they disapproved of his performance in office; 35 percent said they approved.