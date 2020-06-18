Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump Self Destructs And Threatens The Supreme Court

Trump responded to the Supreme Court ruling against him on DACA by threatening to put more conservative justices on the court.

Trump tweeted:

Trump also threatened to release a new list of conservative Supreme Court nominees by September:

Trump appears to be arguing that the Supreme Court is out to get him, which is why people need to vote for him in November so that he can nominate more conservative Supreme Court Justices who will do his bidding.

Trump is bizarrely claiming that the Roberts court, which refused to hear cases related to expanding the Second Amendment is going after guns.

None of Trump’s tweets were true. The President is throwing a tantrum about something that he can do nothing about.

If Trump is trying to motivate Democrats to make sure they throw him out of office in November, he just gave them more ammo by threatening the Supreme Court.