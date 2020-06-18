Trump Self Destructs And Threatens The Supreme Court

Trump responded to the Supreme Court ruling against him on DACA by threatening to put more conservative justices on the court.

Trump tweeted:

These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

The recent Supreme Court decisions, not only on DACA, Sanctuary Cities, Census, and others, tell you only one thing, we need NEW JUSTICES of the Supreme Court. If the Radical Left Democrats assume power, your Second Amendment, Right to Life, Secure Borders, and… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

…Religious Liberty, among many other things, are OVER and GONE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Trump also threatened to release a new list of conservative Supreme Court nominees by September:

I will be releasing a new list of Conservative Supreme Court Justice nominees, which may include some, or many of those already on the list, by September 1, 2020. If given the opportunity, I will only choose from this list, as in the past, a Conservative Supreme Court Justice… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

…Based on decisions being rendered now, this list is more important than ever before (Second Amendment, Right to Life, Religous Liberty, etc.) – VOTE 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Trump appears to be arguing that the Supreme Court is out to get him, which is why people need to vote for him in November so that he can nominate more conservative Supreme Court Justices who will do his bidding.

Trump is bizarrely claiming that the Roberts court, which refused to hear cases related to expanding the Second Amendment is going after guns.

None of Trump’s tweets were true. The President is throwing a tantrum about something that he can do nothing about.

If Trump is trying to motivate Democrats to make sure they throw him out of office in November, he just gave them more ammo by threatening the Supreme Court.