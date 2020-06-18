Yet Another Fox News Poll Shows Support for Biden Growing

President Donald Trump has regularly praised Fox News for its often sympathetic coverage of his administration, but the latest Fox News poll shows that support for him is eroding the closer the nation gets to Election Day.

According to the poll, conducted from June 13 to 16, 50 percent of respondents would vote for Biden, compared to 38 for Trump. Last month’s Fox News poll found 48 percent voting for Biden and 40 percent voting Trump.

63 percent said they are voting for Biden out of fear of seeing Trump reelected. 31 percent said they are enthusiastic in their support for the former vice president. 62 percent who are voting for Trump said they are enthusiastic supporters of his administration.

The poll also found that most Americans disapprove of the president’s response to protests against racial injustice and police brutality that have gripped the country since George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed in police custody in Minneapolis. 57 percent said they approve of the protests. 35 percent said they disapprove.

61 percent of respondents said they disapprove of the president’s approach to race relations. Only 32 percent said they approve. That’s higher than last month’s polling results, which were 56 percent and 37 percent respectively.