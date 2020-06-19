Trump Gets Called Fake News At His Own Press Briefing

CNN’s Jim Acosta asked about the fake video that Twitter flagged from the Trump campaign and made the point that Trump is the fake news.

Transcript via the White House:

So to — so you’re saying it’s okay to exploit two toddlers hugging one another on a sidewalk to make some sort of political point? You — I mean, as you know, the President has described members of the press as “fake news” during the course of this administration. When you share fake videos like that, doesn’t that make you fake news?

MS. MCENANY: I think the President was making a satirical point that was quite funny if you go and actually watch the video. I think he was making a —

Q What’s funny about these two toddlers —

MS. MCENANY: He was a satirical —

Q — hugging one another?

MS. MCENANY: The — the point is that it was a play on CNN repeatedly taking the President out of context, like the time when you guys had a chyron that read, “Trump slams some illegal immigrants: They’re animals”. Well, guess what? The people he called animals were MS-13 illegal immigrants who regularly mutilate people in this country.

Q Well —

MS. MCENANY: Those things are entirely misleading.

Q If you don’t mind me pointing out, the President has referred to some Mexican immigrants as “rapists.” He has tried to pass a Muslim ban in this country. He has described black NFL players —

MS. MCENANY: That’s —

Q — as “sons of bitches” if they take a knee during a football game.

MS. MCENANY: That’s an absurd att- — that’s an absurd attempt to justify the misleading headlines that are regularly on your network. Like I was just walking in, watching CNN as they lauded the —

Q Are you saying the President never stokes —

MS. MCENANY: — quote, “rallies in the streets.”

Q Are you — are you saying that the President never stokes this sort of —

MS. MCENANY: You got to let me finish, Jim. This isn’t a cable news segment. I’m answering your question right now —

Q Okay.

MS. MCENANY: — from the White House podium.

Q Well, you’re — you’re answering the question by trying to turn it around and throw it in — at CNN.

MS. MCENANY: When I walk out here, Jim —

Q You’re not answering the gist of the question, which is: Why —

MS. MCENANY: When I walk out here, Jim, and I see on your —

Q — is the President putting out fake news?

Jim @Acosta: "Why is the president sharing fake videos on Twitter about two toddlers…it seems as though he's exploiting children to make some sort of crass political point? Why is he sharing fake videos?"@PressSec: "He was making a point about CNN specifically…." pic.twitter.com/zLxl95Zfmh — CSPAN (@cspan) June 19, 2020

CNN’s Jim Acosta was correct. Trump is fake news. The false stories are coming from inside the (White) House. For years, Trump has sought to discredit the free press while lying on a daily basis. Now that Twitter is beginning to take control of their platform and flag Trump’s manipulated and false information, it is no longer a he said/he said argument.

America’s fake news problem is Donald Trump, and the best way to deal it is to call it out everywhere, even on the White House’s own platform.