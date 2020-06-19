Protesters Wake Up Mitch McConnell With Early Morning Protest At His House

Protesters from the Sunrise Movement staged an early morning march and protest at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home to wake him up.

The protesters said in their Instagram post, “If Breonna Taylor couldn’t sleep, why should Mitch? We’re out here at Mitch McConnell’s house at 6am to tell him we’re WIDE AWAKE.”

Video:

This week alone McConnell has proposed a sham bill on policing that would do anything to stop the killing of innocent African-Americans by the police, and his majority blocked a bill that would remove Confederate statues from the US Capitol.

When it comes to issues of race in America, Mitch McConnell isn’t asleep. He’s in a coma.

Majority Leader McConnell, like Trump, doesn’t care about the issue of systemic racism and refuses to acknowledge that the problem exists.

Kentucky voters have the opportunity to perform a patriotic service for their country by replacing Mitch McConnell in November.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook