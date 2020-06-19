Trump “Couldn’t Give a Sh*t” About Chinese Concentration Camps, Officials Claim

Former and current administration officials have claimed Donald Trump just doesn’t care about concentration camps in China. A new report on the President’s attitude comes amid John Bolton’s allegations.

In his upcoming book, the former National Security Advisor claims Trump encouraged Chinese President Xi Jinping to imprison Muslim Uihgurs for “reeducation.”

Now former and current officials in the administration have confirmed Trump’s indifference to China’s systematic human rights abuses.

“He couldn’t give a shit,” one former official told The Daily Beast. This anonymous source was reportedly in the room when the President was discussing the Uighurs.

The official said that “there has never been any indication when the issue comes up that the president cares or is even making any effort to fake it.”

Other administration officials said they weren’t sure if Trump listened in briefings about the camps and claimed he sometimes feigned interest in the subject.

Trump reportedly said on at least one occasion “How is that our problem?” when the topic came up.

“It was clear to most based off my conversations with the national security team that the president couldn’t care less about this,” said one former GOP security official.

The White House is continuing to try and prevent Bolton’s book from being published later this month.

