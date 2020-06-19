Trump Disprages Biden’s Event for Following Social Distancing Guidelines

President Donald Trump slammed his opponent, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, for holding an event that adhered to social distancing guidelines.

“Joe Biden’s rally. ZERO enthusiasm!” tweeted Trump.

In a statement, Tim Murtaugh, a Trump campaign spokesman, said Biden, who has held fewer campaign events, is leading a ploy to avoid potential embarrassment with the general public.

“This is obviously a tactic to help him avoid errors and embarrassing, lost trains of thought, while also conveniently preventing the press corps from asking him any questions in person,” he said.

Trump’s attack comes just 24 hours before he is due to hold a widely derided rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma tomorrow. The rally remains a point of contention for many critics, particularly the Tulsa Health Department, which has urged the president to cancel the event altogether, citing fears that it would set off a spike in coronavirus infections in the state.

The city of Tulsa announced a curfew last night that will also be in effect Friday and Saturday in the area where the president’s rally is being held.