Twitter Removes Flagged “Racist Baby” Video That Trump Posted Because of Copyright Infringement

Twitter has removed a video President Donald Trump posted to his personal feed. The video in question is a CNN report about a racist white toddler chasing a black toddler before they come together in a hug parodied CNN’s “Fake News” coverage of the Trump administration, the White House said.

Twitter removed the video from its website after parents of one of the toddlers lodged a copyright claim.

A public statement from the President of the United States pic.twitter.com/d4sYA2l8ya — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 19, 2020

“After our review, we believe that this unauthorized usage of the content is a clear example of copyright infringement without valid fair use or other defence,” a statement from Jukin Media said.

The “satire” from the White House was titled “TERRIFIED TODDLER RUNS FROM RACIST BABY.” It then showed “WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED” as it showed the original clip.

CNN earlier called out the president for misappropriating the video.

“CNN did cover this story – exactly as it happened. Just as we reported your positions on race (and poll numbers). We’ll continue working with facts rather than tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. We invite you to do the same. Be better,” the network’s communications team said in a tweet.