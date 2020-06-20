Dems Call On U.S. Attorney To Testify After Barr Tries To Fire Him In The Middle Of Trump Probes

Democrats were quick late Friday to call on Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney from the Southern District of New York, to testify before Congress next week.

The push comes after Attorney General William Barr sought to illegally fire Berman, even as he is in the middle of prosecuting and investigating some of Donald Trump’s crooked associates.

“America is right to expect the worst of Bill Barr, who has repeatedly interfered in criminal investigations on Trump’s behalf,” Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said in a Friday night tweet. “We have a hearing on this topic on Wednesday. We welcome Mr. Berman’s testimony and will invite him to testify.”

No reason has been provided as to why the Trump-Barr Justice Department sought to oust Berman, but it certainly doesn’t appear to be an accident.

As USA TODAY pointed out, Berman is currently “overseeing key prosecutions of President Donald Trump’s allies and an investigation of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.”

Immediate calls for Barr to resign or be impeached

It’s first important to note that William Barr lied in a written statement about the firing of a U.S. attorney. For that and a long line of attempts to trample the rule of law to protect Donald Trump, the American people are right to be calling for his resignation.

If he isn’t willing to do that – and he won’t – the House of Representatives has the power, and increasingly the obligation, to impeach this corrupt attorney general.

Under Barr, the Department of Justice has transformed itself into a political arm of Trump’s White House. The AG’s actions late Friday night are just a continuation of a series of corrupt actions taken at the DOJ to protect Donald Trump.

The American people deserve to know why Bill Barr sought to replace this specific U.S. attorney five months before a critical presidential election.

