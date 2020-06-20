Trump Cancels Tulsa Overflow Speech After No One Shows Up

Trump canceled a planned speech to the overflow crowd for his rally in Tulsa after the crowd was smaller than expected.

Trump announced the cancelation at the last minute:

President Trump will no longer deliver a planned address to the overflow crowd outside the BOK Center at his Tulsa rally, a Trump campaign source tells @ABC News. pic.twitter.com/dZq8DfUemF — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) June 20, 2020

This is what it looked like outside the venue when they canceled:

This is what overflow looks like at the Trump rally in Tulsa right now. Pence is scheduled to speak out here in about 10 minutes. People still streaming in but not nearly the number the campaign said they were expecting. pic.twitter.com/hbypfviOxv — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 20, 2020

The entire area emptied out:

Update: outdoor area has completely emptied out. pic.twitter.com/XS8M0IJRFc — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 20, 2020

The Trump campaign set massive expectations for this rally with their claim that a million tickets were requested for the event, but it turns out that the vast majority of those requests were from people who had no intention of going but wanted to get tickets to prevent Trump from spreading the coronavirus.

The Tulsa event was no normal campaign rally. There was an arena event with Trump, an outdoor overflow event, and they expected tens of thousands of people on the streets.

Instead, they are canceling events and are trying to manage their biggest failure to date of the 2020 campaign.

