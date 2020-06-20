Trump Threatens To Kill John Bolton After Losing In Court

14.4k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Trump responded to losing his attempt to block the publication of John Bolton’s book by threatening the life of his former adviser.

Trump tweeted:

BIG COURT WIN against Bolton. Obviously, with the book already given out and leaked to many people and the media, nothing the highly respected Judge could have done about stopping it…BUT, strong & powerful statements & rulings on MONEY & on BREAKING CLASSIFICATION were made…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2020

….Bolton broke the law and has been called out and rebuked for so doing, with a really big price to pay. He likes dropping bombs on people, and killing them. Now he will have bombs dropped on him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2020

Trump’s threat to Bolton wasn’t lost on Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA):

1. Newsflash: You lost the case

2. You just threatened, on @twitter, to kill a political opponent. https://t.co/ktxjmwrB37 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 20, 2020

The President Of The United States threatened the life of a political opponent after the Judicial Branch of the federal government protected the Constitution by not blocking the publication of John Bolton’s book.

Trump’s idea that any conversation he has with anyone is classified is a flaming pile of garbage. If everything that Trump accused Bolton of doing were true, the court would have blocked the publication of the book.

Trump lost, and now he is doing what he does best. He is trying to convince his followers that the defeat is a victory, and he is threatening his opponents on Twitter.

Donald Trump shows with each tweet why he is a clear and present danger to the nation.

