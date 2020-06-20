Trump Brags He Told White House To Slow Down Coronavirus Testing

The White House claimed that he was joking, but Trump said that he told the administration to slow down coronavirus testing.

Trump said, “And what we have done with the ventilators, the medical equipment, with testing. Testing is a double-edged sword. We have tested no 25 million people. It is probably 20 million people more than anybody else. Germany has done a lot, South Korea has done a lot. Here’s the bad part. When you do testing to that extent, you will find more cases. So I said to my people, slow the testing down, please. They test and they test. People don’t know what going on. The young man is 10 years old, he has the sniffles. He’ll recover in about 15 minutes. That’s a case.”

Video:

The White House claims that Trump was joking, but he clearly wasn't as he admits that he told the administration to slow down virus testing. #TrumpMeltdown #TrumpTulsaRally #TrumpRally2020 pic.twitter.com/jqRYae8jGd — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 21, 2020

The White House said that Trump was joking:

White House official says Trump was clearly joking. "He's never advised staff to slow testing. We are extremely proud of the 25 million tests we are conducting at a rapid pace." https://t.co/TLlZxtyvXo — Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) June 21, 2020

Trump has frequently tried to discourage Americans from getting tested for the virus, so the president’s comments are nothing new, but now, he is admitting that he fine with Americans dying because he doesn’t want more coronavirus cases to be found.

Donald Trump is intentionally killing Americans because he thinks it gives him the best chance to win reelection.