Trump Suffers Another Humiliating Loss As Judge Denies Attempt To Block John Bolton’s Book

Donald Trump faced another humiliating court loss on Saturday as a judge blocked his administration’s attempt to halt the release of former national security adviser John Bolton’s new book.

According to The Hill, “U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth wrote in an order released Saturday that ‘while Bolton’s unilateral conduct raises grave national security concerns, the government has not established that an injunction is an appropriate remedy.'”

The report notes, “A federal judge has denied a Trump administration request to block former national security adviser John Bolton’s book from being published.”

The judge reminded the Justice Department that the book has already been printed and delivered all across the country ahead of its Tuesday release.

The decision comes after the president made a last-ditch attempt to sue to stop the book from being released.

The judge’s ruling on Bolton’s book can be read here.

Trump is terrified of books

Whether it’s intelligence briefings or full-fledged books, it’s well-documented that Donald Trump is not a fan of reading. The infamous Michael Wolff book ‘Fire and Fury’ even alleges that Trump is only semi-literate.

The president’s fear of books has only surged over the past week – not only due to Bolton’s upcoming book but because Trump’s niece is also planning to release a tell-all this summer.

For a man like Donald Trump, books are an absolute nightmare. They contain facts and information that often undercut the alternative reality he needs in order to survive politically.

On Saturday, a federal judge handed Donald Trump another loss in his ongoing war on the written word.

