Jerry Nadler Calls Every GOP Senator Who Voted To Acquit Trump Corrupt

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said that every single Senate Republican who voted to acquit Trump corrupt.

The exchange between Nadler and Jake Tapper on CNN’s State Of The Union:

TAPPER: I know you announced you’re going to investigate why Berman was fired.

Some congressional Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, have said that this is it, this is the last straw, Attorney General Bill Barr needs to be impeached.

You have not gone that far. Do you think calls for his impeachment are premature?

Video of Nadler:

NADLER: No, I don’t think calls for his impeachment are immature — premature, any more than the calls for the president’s impeachment were premature.

But they are a waste of time at this point, because we do know that we have a corrupt Republican majority in the Senate which will not consider an impeachment, no matter what the evidence and no matter what the facts. So, we’re going to — we’re instead going to do what we have to do without that, and including barring $50 million from his own personal budget.

TAPPER: You’re calling every Senate Republican who voted to acquit President Trump corrupt?

NADLER: I think, in the sense of being corrupt against the interests of the country, yes.

Chairman Nadler was correct. Barr should be impeached, but impeaching him is pointless because Senate Republicans won’t listen to the evidence, and will do everything in their power to hold a sham trial.

The Senate Republican majority is corrupt. They are afraid to stand up to Trump and carry out their duties as a co-equal branch of government.

Mitch McConnell’s crew has consistently placed Trump ahead of the country, and that is why they are facing losing their majority in November.

