Pelosi Slams Trump As Unfit After He Admits Delaying Virus Testing

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) slammed Trump as ethically unfit and intellectually unprepared to lead after he delayed coronavirus testing.

Pelosi said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Testing, tracing, treatment, and social distancing are the only tools we have to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but President Trump orders his Administration to slow down the testing that saves lives.

The President’s efforts to slow down desperately needed testing to hide the true extent of the virus mean more Americans will lose their lives.

This Tuesday, members of the Trump Administration’s coronavirus task force will testify before the Energy & Commerce committee. The American people are owed answers about why President Trump wants less testing when experts say much more is needed.

The President is ethically unfit and intellectually unprepared to lead. Senator McConnell must stop obstructing the Heroes Act and the life-saving testing resources it provides.

The White House is claiming that Trump was joking about slowing down testing, but the Trump administration took over the supply of coronavirus tests and limited what was given to the states. Trump’s plan has always been to limit testing so that he could argue that the coronavirus is gone.

Trump’s Tulsa rallied backfired on him in several ways, but his admission that he slowed down coronavirus testing will haunt him through Election Day and beyond.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook