Conservative Lincoln Project Mocks Trump for Trying to “Persuade His Base Not to Vote in November”

Donald Trump claimed on Monday that the 2020 election will be rigged using mail-in ballots. His critics were quick to mock  the President for telling his own voters not to bother showing up to the polls.

The conservative Lincoln Project, which has run a series of searingly critical ads against Trump, pointed out that Trump was basically saying his supporters’ votes wouldn’t matter.

“RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!” Trump tweeted early Monday.

“4D Chess: Trump continues to persuade his base not to vote in November,” the official Lincoln Project Twitter account wrote.

The President wasn’t finished, however. He sent a second tweet attacking mail-in voting and claiming the election would be rigged against him.

“Because of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, 2020 will be the most RIGGED Election in our nations history – unless this stupidity is ended,” he wrote.

“We voted during World War One & World War Two with no problem, but now they are using Covid in order to cheat by using Mail-Ins!”

Critics were quick to point out that mail-in ballots were used during both world wars, while the Lincoln Project further mocked the President with a Jonathan Frakes video.

The President is on a crusade against mail-in ballots, despite the fact they could benefit his own party and are widely used in GOP-controlled states.

