Election Records Show That Senior Trump Officials Repeatedly Vote By Mail

Faced with polls showing him lagging behind former Vice President Joe Biden, Donald Trump is on a crusade to make sure fewer people vote this November.

Part of that effort is to limit the use of mail-in ballots, even though a pandemic is still wreaking havoc all across the country.

On Monday, the president even tweeted the crackpot claim that foreign countries will be printing “millions” of mail-in ballots as part of a major “scandal.”

RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

Trump’s fraud argument isn’t only bogus, but it’s completely undercut by the fact that more than a half-dozen of his senior staff repeatedly vote by mail, a new report shows.

According to The New York Times, “Vice President Mike Pence and a half-dozen other senior advisers to President Donald Trump have repeatedly voted by mail, according to election records obtained by The Associated Press.”

More from the report:

More than three years after leaving the Indiana governor’s residence, Pence still lists that as his official residence and votes absentee accordingly. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has permanent absentee voting status in her home state of Michigan. Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, voted absentee in Texas in 2018 and didn’t vote in the general election two years earlier when Trump’s name was on the ballot. Two other senior Trump campaign officials — chief operating officer Michael Glassner and deputy campaign manager Bill Stepien — have repeatedly voted by mail in New Jersey. And Nick Ayers, a senior campaign adviser who was previously chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, has voted by mail in Georgia since 2014. … Trump himself voted by mail in the Florida primary earlier this year. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has a lengthy history of voting by mail, which has been detailed in recent news stories. And Attorney General William Barr, who has also raised concern about the practice, voted absentee in Virginia in 2012 and 2019, The Washington Post previously reported.

Trump, GOP no longer hiding their voter suppression efforts

Donald Trump and his Republican defenders are no longer even trying to hide the fact that they want fewer people to vote so they can maintain their political power.

As Rachel Maddow reported earlier this month, Republicans appear to be intentionally undermining elections in key states like Georgia and Iowa ahead of the November contest.

While polls show that Biden is clearly ahead of the president (for now), the Trump campaign and its supporters will work tirelessly to make it harder for people to cast a ballot this fall.

It’s something that Democrats in states all across the country must fight from now until November.

