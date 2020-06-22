John Bolton Hopes “Dangerous” Trump Is a One-Term President

John Bolton wants Donald Trump to lose the 2020 election but he won’t be voting for Joe Biden. The former National Security Advisor said the President is “dangerous.”

Bolton spoke to ABC News’ Martha Raddatz on as he promotes his new tell-all book, The Room Where It Happened. He said he wouldn’t be voting for Trump but would vote conservatively.

“I hope [history] will remember him as a one-term president who didn’t plunge the country irretrievably into a downward spiral we can’t recall from,” Bolton said.

“We can get over one term,” he said. “I have absolute confidence, even if it’s not the miracle of a conservative Republican being elected in November. Two terms, I’m more troubled about.”

However, Bolton said he will not be voting for former Vice President Biden, despite initial reports that he said he would back Biden.

“I don’t think he’s fit for office. I don’t think he has the competence to carry out the job,” Bolton said of Trump.

“I don’t think he’s a conservative Republican. I’m not gonna vote for him in November. Certainly not gonna vote for Joe Biden either. I’m gonna figure out a conservative Republican to write in.”

“In 2016 I voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton,” Bolton said.

“Now, having seen this president up close, I cannot do this again. My concern is for the country, and he does not represent the Republican cause that I want to back.”

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter