Steve Schmidt Bluntly Calls Donald Trump A Junkie

Strategist Steve Schmidt laid out the cold hard truth that Trump is essentially a junkie who needs acclaim that Americans will replace with Joe Biden.

Schmidt said on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House:

Donald Trump is in essence a junkie. He needs the acclaim and the exultation. He hadn’t had a rally in months. We’ve seen the most incompetent and inept performance in a crisis by an American leader in the history of the country. The economy is shattered. 40 million people out of work. 120,000 dead Americans. And so Donald Trump was there. He was going to light the fuse. He was going to kick start the campaign and it was a debacle for the ages. The President Of The United States got up there and he talked for 15 minutes about his slow shuffle down the ramp at west point. He talked about the difficulty of drinking water. The people who were there risking their lives cheered for it. I’m not sure why.

But incredibly, he finally told the truth about something in the middle of the speech when he confessed to slowing down testing for coronavirus. And the reason the United States is the epicenter of coronavirus death and dying and our economy is the worst because of and the United States is the worst-managed country with regard to dealing with it, is because we don’t have enough testing. It was a remarkable admission and an admission that was responsible for the deaths of many, many Americans.

Video of Schmidt:

Steve Schmidt calls Trump a junkie and says that Americans are looking at Trump and ready to replace him with Joe Biden.

You just saw an unhinged performance. I think at the four-year mark, the American people are taking Donald Trump’s final measure and they’re repudiating him. They’re rejecting him. No one in the country except for the Trump kids can say they’re better off than they were four years ago. The American people are looking at Joe Biden. They see a good man, a decent man, an empathetic man, a competent man and an honorable man and they’re getting ready to replace Donald Trump with that man.

Without the fix of love from adoring crowds, Donald Trump’s ego collapses. Trump is an insecure man who hides his insecurities through constant bragging.

Only a junkie in desperate need of a fix would defy the recommendations of health experts and hold a rally during a pandemic.

The vast majority of Americans long ago made up their minds on Trump, and those who didn’t, got to see a defeated addict who went all the way to Tulsa on Saturday and didn’t get his fix.